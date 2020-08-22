It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

JACHS NY's 2 for $40 Summer Shirt Sale Will Have You Looking and Feeling Cool

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
74
Save
Summer Shirt Sale | 2 for $40 | JACHS NY
Summer Shirt Sale | 2 for $40 | JACHS NY
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

Summer Shirt Sale | 2 for $40 | JACHS NY | Use code 2SM

It’s that time of the week—that’s right, time for an awesome new JACHS NY sale to help fill out your wardrobe with more great looks for cheap. This week is the Summer Shirt Sale, and by using the code 2SM at checkout, you can get two short-sleeve shirts for just $40! Or one for $25, but who really only needs one shirt? Like, really?

Advertisement

This sale includes two types of shirts—short sleeve button-ups, and classic polo shirts. So, if you’re not a big polo fan like me, you can still get some great stuff that’ll look as cool as you’ll be feeling. Sales like this tend to see popular colors selling out, so hurry and grab what you want now!

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Chefman XL Pressure Cooker

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Five More Men’s Sex Toys You’ll Meet in Life

Friday's Deals of the Day: Samsung microSD Cards, Nintendo Switch Digital Game Codes, BlendTec Blender, Uniqlo Summer Sale, Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies, and More

Wednesday's Deals of the Day: Amazon Echo Dot With LED Clock, Fire TV Stick 4K, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Tacklife T8 Jump Starter, 67 Oz. Hand Sanitizer, and More

Hey, Ring Fit Adventure is in Stock at Amazon, and $10 off to Boot