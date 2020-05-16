It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
JACHS NY is Having a Sale on Short-Sleeve Button-Ups, So You Can Look Great Going Back to the Office

Elizabeth Henges
Short-Sleeve Tech Shirts | $29 | JACHS NY | Use code SST
Photo: JACHS NY

Another week, another great JACHS NY sale. This time, you can get some short-sleeve tech shirts for $29 a piece, if you use code SST at checkout. These will be perfect for when you go back to the office in the summer... it’ll be hot! I personally prefer the rolled-up long-sleeve button up look, but that look isn’t really compatible with 100-degree heat, you know?

There are a fair amount of shirts to choose from, too. Whether you prefer blue blue, light pink, or something in between, you’ll find something to fill out your office wardrobe with this sale.

