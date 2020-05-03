Jachs NY Has Some Super Comfy Looking Shorts For $23

3 Pocket Terry Pull On Shorts Photo : Jachs NY

3 Pocket Terry Pull On Shorts | $23 | Jachs NY | Use code PULL

We all need to be able to be comfy. And with summer fast approaching, thick flannel pajama pants aren’t quite so comfy. Thankfully, Jachs NY has you covered (literally) with some cozy Terry Pull On Shorts.

These shorts are of course comfy and perfect for lounging around the house, but there is another important aspect—pockets! This pair of shorts has three pockets, which is three more than any of my lounge wear gives me.

Interested? Use the code PULL at checkout to get these shorts for just $23 a piece.