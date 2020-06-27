JACHS NY Has Men's Shorts Starting At $15, So It's Time to Stock Up For The Summer

Men’s Shorts Starting At $15 JLY4 Photo : JACHS NY

Men’s Shorts Starting At $15 | JACHS NY | Use code JLY4

It’s getting hot FAST, and you might just be realizing that you don’t have enough shorts to make it through the summer weather. Don’t go out in a pair of gym shorts or cargo shorts (please), and grab some nice looking chino shorts from JACHS NY for cheap this week.

This deal includes all men’s shorts on offer at JACHS NY, but why wouldn’t you go with chino shorts? They look great, tend to be a bit dressier than most shorts, and by using code JLY4 at checkout, they’re only $32 a piece. But, what kind of shorts you’re looking for depends on their use! Dock shorts look a bit better for lounging at home and sleeping in, for example.

Whatever you choose, make sure to grab this deal before it’s gone !