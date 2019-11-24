It's all consuming.
Jabra's Truly Wireless Earbuds Are Currently $10 Cheaper Than Best Buy's Advertised Black Friday Price

Tercius
Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case | $100 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case | $100 | Amazon

Normally $140-170, you can grab a pair of the Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds, for a low $100. They promise up to 5 hours of use on a single charge with an additional 15 hours thanks to its charging case. They’re also $50 cheaper than AirPods.

Better still, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 20% back on these incredible headphones. That makes it more like $80 if you think about it.

For what it’s worth, this is $10 cheaper than Best Buy’s advertised Black Friday price. So act fast, I’m not sure how long this’ll stay in stock.

