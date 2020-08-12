It's all consuming.
Jabra’s True Wireless Earbuds, the Elite Active 75t, Are on Sale for $125 Right Now

Jordan McMahon
Photo: Caitlin McGarry
True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. Typically, they’ll run you $200, but a refurbished pair is only $100 on Newegg right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 6/6/2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020. 

