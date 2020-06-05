It's all consuming.
Jabra’s True Wireless Earbuds, the Elite 75t, Are on Sale for $100 Right Now

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Photo: Caitlin McGarry (Gizmodo)
True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day. Typically, they’ll run you $180, but a refurbished pair is only $100 on Newegg right now. You might not get the convenience of a charging case like you’d get with AirPods, but your ears won’t mind when you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

