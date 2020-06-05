Jabra’s True Wireless Earbuds, the Elite 75t, Are on Sale for $100 Right Now

Jabra Elite 75t (Refurbished) Photo : Caitlin McGarry ( Gizmodo )

Jabra Elite 75t (Refurbished) | $100 | Newegg

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day. Typically, they’ll run you $180, but a refurbished pair is only $100 on Newegg right now. You might not get the convenience of a charging case like you’d get with AirPods, but your ears won’t mind when you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

