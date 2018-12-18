Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

As a deal enthusiast, I basically live in the clearance section of all retailers. So when J.Crew Factory decides to take an extra 60% off clearance items via code YAYCLEARANCE, I get pretty excited. (Most of the other items are also marked 50% to 60% off, but I like my savings stacked.)



There are several pieces for under $10, and J.Crew Rewards members get free shipping. (It costs nothing to join.) Will you get your order in time for Christmas? Almost definitely not, but luckily, clothes are something you need year-round.