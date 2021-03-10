It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
It'sa MAR10 Day! Save Some Cash On The Legendary Italian's Biggest Switch Hits Today

Giovanni Colantonio
Screenshot: Nintendo
Happy March 10, everybody. It’s Mario Day (MAR 10, you see?) and that means sales. Technically sales kicked off earlier this week at retailers like Walmart, but Best Buy waited for the big day and one upped other retailers. Head over there and you can get games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey for $40. You can also grab Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for $30, which isn’t really a Mario game, but I’m not complaining. Best of all, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is only $15, which is a steal. These are some low prices for some excellent Switch games, so celebrate Mario in the most fitting way: by spending a lot of coins. Feel free to leave your favorite Mario memory in the comments. My favorite is when he told Luigi to F off.

