It's Your Lucky Week, Grab a Free Satisfyer Pro 2 When You Spend $99 at Bellesa

Our pals at Bellesa never leave us hanging. If you got a stimulus check already, count yourself lucky. Count yourself luckier if you’ve got a little play money left . Treat yourself to a goodie from Bellesa and celebrate the luckiest indulgent day of the year. Since tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day, use the code STPATTYS at checkout and get the Free Satisfyer Pro 2 when you spend at least $99 . This deal will run until March 19.

I’m a big fan of the Satisfyer Pro 2 and Bellesa in general. They’re a great lady-owned business that has created some amazing toys.

T he Nirvana is one of my favorites of their line, plus it’s so pretty. Soft, gorgeous, powerful. I’m not just describing womenkind; that’s this beautiful wand too. This is a great starter vibe if you aren’t sure yet. It can go as slow as you need, or take it to eleven and get yourself to a higher plane. I will never shut up about this toy because it has been one of my reliables through quarantine. So if you want an awesome solo day, this is a good way to go .

If you’re getting a lady Satisfyer for free, why not snag a companion one for your gent? The Satisfyer Men Heat Vibration is warm, soft, and comfy. What about that doesn’t sound amazing? There are seventy vibes, three warming levels to select from for the ultimate relaxation vacation. Blow off as much steam as you need; just make sure to clean your toys when you’re done.

Time for a new bottle of lube . Wicked’s Aqua Waterbased Lubricant was included with my Nirvana when I reviewed it last year. It’s not left my nightstand since. Wicked is, hands down, my number one. It’s unbelievably silky and so slick on everything. It’s absolutely safe on your toys, your condoms, you, and your partner. There is zero sent, and it lasts; oh boy, does it last. The best is it’s in a super discreet and all black bottle, so no reason to hide it. I guarantee this will be your go-to once you try it.

You’ll get free shipping on all this too.