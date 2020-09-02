It's Your Lucky Day, This Too Cool Bishoujo Statue of Domino Is $32 Off

Domino Bishoujo Statue Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Domino Bishoujo Statue | $68 | Amazon



I’m a huge fan of these Kotobukiya statues and even have two in my collection. I wouldn’t mind more because they are absolutely gorgeous but the price is often a factor , these aren’t cheap. So when a good deal comes along you perk up. Because I’m a Marvel girl this dashing Domino figure caught my eye and she’s $32 off right now .

Advertisement

Neena Thurman is more than just Cable’s girl she’s her own badass mercenary and member of X-Force. Speaking of which she does comes with her teammate Deadpool, albeit as an adorable plushie one . Placed atop an actual domino this Gail Simone and David Baldeon version stands nine inches tall. She’s been perfectly model into the B ishop style by illustrator Shunya Yamashita. In true Bishop fashion, she’s sleek, sexy, and full of detail. Like I know her suit is literally painted on but it looks fantastic probably because it’s done with a combination of metallic, pearlescent, and glossy paints. Domino’s personality absolutely pops with her coy smirk. This sharpshooter comes out guns blazing and will look killer anywhere you put her.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.