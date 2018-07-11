If you like Monument Valley, and you like Nintendo, you should grab Captain Toad Treasure Tracker for the Switch, out this Friday. Unlike most first party Nintendo games, this one’s only priced at $40, but you can still save 20% if you preorder it with Amazon Prime.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
It's Your Last Chance to Save 20% By Preordering Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
If you like Monument Valley, and you like Nintendo, you should grab Captain Toad Treasure Tracker for the Switch, out this Friday. Unlike most first party Nintendo games, this one’s only priced at $40, but you can still save 20% if you preorder it with Amazon Prime.