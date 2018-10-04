Screenshot: Nintendo

You’re forgiven if you haven’t given Mario Party much thought in the last decade, but Super Mario Party seems like a return to form for the minigame-based party series, and Prime members can get a $10 Amazon credit added to their account by preordering today.

This credit is only available on the physical version, and it won’t be added to your account for about a month, but still, $10 is $10!