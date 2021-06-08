It's Your Kids, Marty! They're Playing Universal Classics™ Pinball for Only $5

Universal Classics™ Pinball (Xbox) Screenshot : Zen Studios

Universal Classics™ Pinball (Xbox) | $5 | Microsoft

It’s pinball! What’s not to like? Download Pinball FX3 for free and then expand your level options with machines based on the movies Jaws™, the Back to the Future™ trilogy, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial™ after you pick up the Universal Classics™ Pinball for only $5. So get ready to pull back the plunger and send the ball rushing forward much like the dolly zoom right up in Brody’s face.

