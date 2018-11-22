Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you sent all your Thanksgiving guests home with a Tupperware filled with leftovers, 1) you are stronger than most 2) you’re probably running low on food storage containers. Even if you have plastic containers galore, consider making room in your cabinets for this 28-piece Pyrex set, now down to a measly $20 at Walmart. It’s sure to keep all your food — festive or not — fresh for longer, and we guarantee you won’t be giving it away any time soon.