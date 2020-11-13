It's Time to Redecorate Because We're Probably Going to Be Trapped at Home Again, Let Society6 Help With 40% off All Posters

40% off Posters Image : Society6

40% off Posters | Society6



Society6 is a great place to discover new artists and find pieces and decor from some amazing independent creators. They’ve been having incredible sales this whole year. And honestly , it’s been ugly out there so why not thrive at home with some beautiful art. Take 40% off any print in the entire store starting today. This is me just realizing now all the art in my bedroom is from Society6. And actually even my tapestry and bedspread too . Guess I’m a fan.

I purchased that La Tinta poster during quarantine to brighten my space up. If you’re an anime fan her art is perfection. The detail and designs are breathtaking. Lots of gorgeous nerdy pieces in her store.

I also bought this Rainbow Cheetah poster by Megan Galante. I’m a sucker for anything that looks like it could be in a Wes Anderson movie. And w ith the colors, it blended super well with my very pink decor. There’s a definite whimsy to all of Megan’s pieces so if you want to make your home into one the Tenenbaums would live in this is the artist for you.