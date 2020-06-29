Get Weird in Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition, Now $30

It's all consuming.
ignacia
Ignacia
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Editon | $30 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
If you’re into total chaos and want to give it a try when it comes to gaming, you should check out Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition, a looting adventure with tons of twists and turns. The graphics are amazing, and you’ll spend hours attempting to get to the next part of the wasteland while collecting scrap on the way. Available on both the PS4 and Xbox One for $30 (which is down from a $100!!), it’s a great price to try out something new! Just make sure to get a copy before they’re all gone!

Grab a Samsung 256GB MicroSD Card for a Decent $34
Samsung 256 GB microSD Card
Ignacia

