It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPlayStation 4

It's Time To Get Weird With This Borderlands 3 Game Deal

Ignacia Fulcher
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.0K
Save
Borderlands 3 | $27 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Borderlands 3 | $27 | Amazon

If you’re into total chaos and want to give it a try when it comes to gaming, you should check out Borderlands 3, a looting adventure with tons of twists and turns. The graphics are amazing, and you’ll spend hours attempting to get to the next level. Available on both the PS4 and Xbox One for $27, it’s a great price to try out something new! Just make sure to get a copy before they’re all gone!

Advertisement
Ignacia Fulcher

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Upgrade to a TP-Link Mesh Networking System For Just $97

Type For Hours On End With This $28 Monoprice Keyboard

Brighten Your Smile During This Crest and Oral B Gold Box

Get The Most Out Of Your Computer With This $60 Adjustable Allsop Dual Monitor Stand