It's all consuming.

It's Time to Get Into Dungeons & Dragons With This $8 Essentials Kit

Giovanni Colantonio
Dungeons &amp; Dragons Essentials Kit | $8 | Amazon
Are you the kind of person who’s been thinking about getting into Dungeons & Dragons for years now? Well, wait no more. This Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit is on sale for $8, so it’s a good time to take the leap into tabletop RPGs. As the name implies, the box contains just about everything you’ll need to run a basic campaign with one dungeon master and up to five players. It comes with dice, character sheets, a slimmed down rulebook, and more. The package also includes the Dragon of Icespire Peak adventure, so you don’t need to create your own story. It’s a perfect entry level kit for any friend group who has been dying to play D&D, but are always left arguing about who will DM.

