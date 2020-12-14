It's Time to Get Festive, Because GameStop Has Holiday Sweaters for $15

Baby Yoda Holiday Sweater | $15 | GameStop

The Legend of Zelda Holiday Sweater | $15 | GameStop

PlayStation Holiday Sweater | $15 | GameStop

The holiday season doesn’t truly begin until you put on an ugly sweater. I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them. If you’ve yet to wear one this year, then the holidays basically haven’t even started. If you’re looking to correct this as soon as possible, GameStop has a trio of holiday sweaters on sale today only for $15. Nintendo fans can grab a Zelda sweater adorned with the Hylian s hield, while Sony devotees can grab one that features the classic PS controller button layout (sorry, Xbox fans, no Master Chief sweater here) . And of course, there’s a sweater featuring Baby Yoda. Y es, I’m still calling him that and you can’t stop me. Check these out and get your holiday look ironed out before its too late.