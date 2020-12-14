It's Time to Get Festive, Because GameStop Has Holiday Sweaters for $15

Baby Yoda Holiday Sweater | $15 | GameStop
The Legend of Zelda Holiday Sweater | $15 | GameStop
PlayStation Holiday Sweater | $15 | GameStop
The holiday season doesn’t truly begin until you put on an ugly sweater. I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them. If you’ve yet to wear one this year, then the holidays basically haven’t even started. If you’re looking to correct this as soon as possible, GameStop has a trio of holiday sweaters on sale today only for $15. Nintendo fans can grab a Zelda sweater adorned with the Hylian shield, while Sony devotees can grab one that features the classic PS controller button layout (sorry, Xbox fans, no Master Chief sweater here). And of course, there’s a sweater featuring Baby Yoda. Yes, I’m still calling him that and you can’t stop me. Check these out and get your holiday look ironed out before its too late.