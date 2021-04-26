It's Time to Get a New Hobby, So Pre-Order Some Gundam Kits

Gundam F91 V 2.0 Kit | $104 | Premium Bandai

Sirbine Kit | $46 | Premium Bandai

Lightning Strike Kit | $65 | Premium Bandai

The pandemic has really pushed me to find new hobbies. I was gaming more, like most people, but that does get exhausting after a while. After all, it’s an expensive form of entertainment and I was blowing through $60 games every few days. In recent months, I’ve started branching out and finding new ways to keep myself occupied. I’ve especially gotten into things like LEGO and Mega Construx, which allow me to build things I can display in my apartment. I think I’m ready to take that to the next level.



And so today, I present to you: Gundam. Yes folks, it’s that stage of the pandemic. It’s time to get into Gundam kits. I don’t make the rules! Premium Bandai has an all new line of Gundams coming soon and you can pre-order them now. Grab Gundam F91 Ver 2.0, Sirbine, or Lightning Strike and get ready to dive deep into a new hobby. Admittedly, I don’t know much about Gundams, but God, I am excited to learn.