It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

It's Time to Get a New Hobby, So Pre-Order Some Gundam Kits

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
1
Save
Alerts
Gundam F91 V 2.0 Kit | $104 | Premium Bandai Sirbine Kit | $46 | Premium Bandai Lightning Strike Kit | $65 | Premium Bandai
Gundam F91 V 2.0 Kit | $104 | Premium Bandai
Sirbine Kit | $46 | Premium Bandai
Lightning Strike Kit | $65 | Premium Bandai
Image: Premium Bandai
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Gundam F91 V 2.0 Kit | $104 | Premium Bandai
Sirbine Kit | $46 | Premium Bandai
Lightning Strike Kit | $65 | Premium Bandai

Advertisement

The pandemic has really pushed me to find new hobbies. I was gaming more, like most people, but that does get exhausting after a while. After all, it’s an expensive form of entertainment and I was blowing through $60 games every few days. In recent months, I’ve started branching out and finding new ways to keep myself occupied. I’ve especially gotten into things like LEGO and Mega Construx, which allow me to build things I can display in my apartment. I think I’m ready to take that to the next level.

And so today, I present to you: Gundam. Yes folks, it’s that stage of the pandemic. It’s time to get into Gundam kits. I don’t make the rules! Premium Bandai has an all new line of Gundams coming soon and you can pre-order them now. Grab Gundam F91 Ver 2.0, Sirbine, or Lightning Strike and get ready to dive deep into a new hobby. Admittedly, I don’t know much about Gundams, but God, I am excited to learn.

G/O Media may get a commission
Everyday Scaries Bundle
4/20 EXCLUSIVE
Everyday Scaries Bundle