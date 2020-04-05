It's all consuming.
It's Time to Get a Gaming Mouse, So Grab This One for $22

Elizabeth Henges
Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury FPS Gaming Mouse | $22 | Target
While I play a lot of games on my PC, I still use the cheap wireless mouse that came with my cheap wireless keyboard when I needed anything to go with my new desktop. I’ve since upgraded to a fancy mechanical keyboard, but I’ve yet the pull the trigger on a decent mouse. But with a Logitech gaming mouse for just $22, I think it’s time for an upgrade.

First and foremost, this mouse is wired, so there is no fear of wireless lag or your mouse battery dying. There are also eight programmable buttons, which are practically essential for gaming. If there’s a key that’s too awkward for you to hit in the heat of combat? Program it to your mouse and pull off your Overwatch ultimate with ease.

