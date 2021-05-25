It's Time to Finally Play Resident Evil 4/5/6 for Only $20, Matt

Resident Evil Triple Pack Image : CAPCOM

Resident Evil Triple Pack | $20 | Microsoft



Hey Matt. Yes, you Matt. You just played through Resident Evil Village and you had a blast with it. You’ve already sunk more time into its Mercenaries Mode than it took to complete the main game. You’re craving for more Resident Evil and were just thinking about how you never actually got around to playing Resident Evil 4. Resident Evil Village is built on the shoulders of Resident Evil 4 and now, what’s this? It’s bundled with Resident Evil 5 and 6 in the Resident Evil Triple Pack and Xbox has it on sale for a measly $20? Get it now and play through all three as the gameplay changes for better or for worse and the lore gets expansively weirder. You’re a Resident Evil fanatic now so go ahead and sink your teeth into every one of them.