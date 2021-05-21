It's Time to Embrace Curved Monitors with the Samsung G77 Series 27" for $500

Samsung G77 Series 27" Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor Graphic : Joseph Tilleli

Samsung G77 Series 27" Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor | $500 | Best Buy

The oppressive empire of flat screen media is over. No longer will you be chained down with a screen that could be mistaken for a chalk board. Samsung is here to save you with the G77 Series 27" Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor for the discounted price of $500. Surround yourself with 2560 horizontal pixels across 27 beautiful inches as pictures refresh in front of you at a rate of 240Hz. Viewing angles of 180 degrees are out . It’s all about 178 degrees, baby. Look to your left. Monitor. Look to your right. Still monitor. Flat surfaces should only be used to set your coffee down or play basketball on. The Earth is not flat so why should your computer screen be? Also you can game and stuff on it.