It's Time to Decorate and These Multicolor String Lights Are Just $4

50 Multicolor LED Bulb String Lights Image : Sheilah Villari

50 Multicolor LED Bulb String Lights | $4 | Ma cy’s



Thanks giving traditionally is the day the holiday decorations go up and stay up until New Year’s Day. This year I’ve had a lot of friends put their trees and yuletide wares up as soon as November hit. 2020 has been hot garbage and anything that brings you holiday cheer y ou go ahead and put it up whenever. Lights are quintessential and having extras or replacing old ones is not a bad idea. Right now Macy’s has 50 Multicolor LED Bulb String Lights for only $4.

This mini-light set runs 37 ft. long with 9" in between the LED bulbs. There are four colors: red, green, blue, and yellow. These are newer so unlike the ones your grandparents had they’re more energy-efficient and have a longer life. And if one goes out all the others stay lit making it super easy to replace. Y ou’ll definitely get spare bulbs in case that happens. This pack also has an extra flasher bulb and replacement fuse. These are safe for outdoors so go ahead and add them to roofs and bushes/plants. T his set does not have an end connect plug so you’ll need to grab one of those.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.