It's Time to Catch Up on Halo, Grab All of the Main Series Games for $35

Halo: The Master Chief Collection | $20 | Amazon

Halo 5: Guardians | $15 | Amazon

Did you see the latest footage of Halo Infinite at the Xbox Games Showcase? If it hyped you up, maybe it’s time to catch up (or replay) the series in anticipation! You’re in luck, too, as Amazon has The Master Chief Collection and Halo 5 available for a total of just $35.

The Master Chief Collection has Halo 1-4, so you need to pick up Halo 5 separately in order to get all of the mainline titles. But with the collection being $20 and Guardians being $15, you’re by no means breaking the bank if you want to snag both and have a Halo series playthrough while you wait for the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite. Go ahead, you deserve some FPS goodness.