It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsXbox One

It's Time to Catch Up on Halo, Grab All of the Main Series Games for $35

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsXbox one Deals
208
Save
Halo: The Master Chief Collection | $20 | Amazon Halo 5: Guardians | $15 | Amazon
Halo: The Master Chief Collection | $20 | Amazon
Halo 5: Guardians | $15 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Halo: The Master Chief Collection | $20 | Amazon
Halo 5: Guardians | $15 | Amazon

Did you see the latest footage of Halo Infinite at the Xbox Games Showcase? If it hyped you up, maybe it’s time to catch up (or replay) the series in anticipation! You’re in luck, too, as Amazon has The Master Chief Collection and Halo 5 available for a total of just $35.

Advertisement

The Master Chief Collection has Halo 1-4, so you need to pick up Halo 5 separately in order to get all of the mainline titles. But with the collection being $20 and Guardians being $15, you’re by no means breaking the bank if you want to snag both and have a Halo series playthrough while you wait for the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite. Go ahead, you deserve some FPS goodness.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
At $50 for 18 Months, CyberGhost Is One of the Best VPN Deals This Year
18-Month VPN Plan