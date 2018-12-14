Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Listen, don’t be like me. Don’t try to stuff your work laptop and other necessities into whatever backpack you have lying around. It doesn’t work well, and you won’t have a system for which items go in which pockets, which results in lost objects and digging around for your debit card and holding up the line when you go to buy lunch.



Instead, invest in a proper, dedicated leather bag while Amazon has them starting at just $37. They’re attractive, convenient, and actually designed for commuting. The sale ends today, though, so don’t wait around like you’re behind me in line at Shake Shack (sorry!).

