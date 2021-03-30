It's Time Throw out Your Old Sponges and Get This Limited-Edition Set From Beautyblender for 50% Off

Beautyblender Dream Swirl Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Beautyblender Dream Swirl Set | $10 | Ulta Beauty



If you’re like me, spring cleaning is real, and the easiest place to start is the bathroom. The first thing you need to do is throw out dirty old blenders. Blenders, no matter the brand, should be changed every three months. Time to replace yours and get 50% off Beautyblender’s Dream Swirl Set. This is apart of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty, so the deal is only good for today.

Clean blenders are the foundation of your beauty routine, pun intended. With everyone being more conscious of germs, let’s start at the beginning. Cleaning all the tools in your beauty box is important, and I highly recommend the blender rotation. This is a limited-edition set from Beautyblender in a gorgeous two-toned orange and white swirl sponge with a blender cleanser solid. That cleanser is vegan and helps remove excess makeup and bacteria. Jump into a new season with clean beauty tools and a fresh face.

