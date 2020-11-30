It's Time for a Space Jam With the Sonos One Smart Speaker (Gen 2) at Just $150

Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Speaker Photo : Daryl Baxter

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Speaker | $149 | Amazon

A speaker should be able to blend in to any part of your home, alongside being able to generate loud, booming sound when required. The Sonos One achieves that in spades, with a loud but clear volume regardless of any genre chosen, alongside being able to be voice controlled by Amazon Alexa.

Advertisement

If you buy two, you can pair them together, creating stereo sound for one room if you wish. It’s a great design that will fit most homes, and at 25% off it’s an ideal time to look into a smart speaker from Sonos.

Advertisement