It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

It's Time for a Space Jam With the Sonos One Smart Speaker (Gen 2) at Just $150

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Speaker | $149 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Speaker | $149 | Amazon

A speaker should be able to blend in to any part of your home, alongside being able to generate loud, booming sound when required. The Sonos One achieves that in spades, with a loud but clear volume regardless of any genre chosen, alongside being able to be voice controlled by Amazon Alexa.

If you buy two, you can pair them together, creating stereo sound for one room if you wish. It’s a great design that will fit most homes, and at 25% off it’s an ideal time to look into a smart speaker from Sonos.

Daryl Baxter

