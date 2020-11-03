It's Throwvember Which Means It's Time to Upgrade Those Dusty Old Blankets

Up to 60% off Throw Blankets Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Up to 60% off Throw Blankets | Wayfair



The time has come for the blankets on the back of the sofa to make their way down and wrap themselves around you. As you sink down into them and start to get cozy maybe you realize a stain from wine or a tear from a pet. It’s now Throwvember, the peak month for sofa snuggles. This means that blanket better be in tip-top shape . Save up to 60% on a variety of blankets from Wayfair right now.

Advertisement

I had a blanket just like this one during my first year at college. The classic navy blue goes with anything and is a solid choice all around . As the name suggests it is in fact velvety soft. With a bit of a shimmer to it, this blanket looks cool and feels better. The Veletloft Blanket ($31) is the throw you want to be cuddled up in on football Sunday.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a pop of color Nader’s tweed throws ($34) comes in 26 shades to do it right. Take $16 off the vintage-esque blanket made from fade and stain-resistant polyester. The knitted fabric and tassels for sure give it that throwback vibe and it’s ready for you to be curled up sipping hot cider.

This is the throw for when you need just one more layer of warmth. The woven microfiber is luxurious to touch and fun to look at with its geometric pattern. The Dillon Luxury blanket ($19) is 62% off, easy to clean, and comes is a beautiful dark gray color that will blend with any surrounding.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

