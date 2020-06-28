It's the Last Day of Amazon's Big Style Sale, So Hurry Up and Fill Out Your Wardrobe

Big Style Sale Graphic : Amazon

All this week, my lovely coworkers have been talking about Amazon’s Big Style Sale, a huge sale that the retailer is having on clothing and accessories. They’re not lying about it being big, either—it’s downright overwhelming to look at! The sale has some Prime Day level discounts, and who knows when that is coming back... so don’t sleep on this sale.

Not that you can sleep on it anymore—today’s the last day ! But with so much to look through, how will you just the right item for you? Don’t worry, we have you covered. There are some posts that put together wonderful outfits from what is on sale during the event, for example. Or, you can pick up some nice sunglasses at a nice price.

As for my recommendations? Well, I’m in the market for some new workout pants, and these Danskin drawcord pants look super comfy. It’s only $25 for the Large size! You might even save more (or less) depending on what size you are. Or, you can pick up these tights that mimic skin colors to wear. They start at $9.

There is all sorts of stuff to look through, but you better make it fast, as the sale ends at the end of the day.