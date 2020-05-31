It's all consuming.
It's Sunday, Time For Some More Kindle Books On Sale

Elizabeth Henges
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Select best sellers for $3 on Kindle | Amazon

God, it’s Sunday again already. Can time just stop for a bit? No? Well, I guess I can spend more money on some Kindle eBooks instead. Today’s deal is a selection of best-selling novels for just $3. Simple and easy! No need to take a guess at what price they’ll end up being this time.

Some recommendations? Well, if you like non-fiction, Conversations with RBG will certainly be up your alley. If you’re a sci-fi fan, Annihilation is a good book, and the start of the Southern Reach series. As usual, there are some good grabs here, so don’t sleep on this deal! It’s only available until the end of the day.

