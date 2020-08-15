It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
It's Still Shorts Weather, So Grab Some More Pairs for $19 Each at JACHS NY

Elizabeth Henges
Summer Blowout Short Sale | $19 | JACHS NY | Use code ST19
Summer Blowout Short Sale | $19 | JACHS NY | Use code ST19
Photo: JACHS NY

Summer Blowout Short Sale | $19 | JACHS NY | Use code ST19

“Liz I swear to God if you tell me it’s hot one more time I’ll murder you.” Fine, but you still pick up some super comfy shorts from JACHS NY. It’s their Summer Blowout sale, and their shorts are only $19 if you use ST19 at checkout. No reason to miss out on this one!

This sale includes their popular chino shorts, as well as some board shorts. Whatever style you prefer, grab some pairs before they sell out—because some already are!

