It's Still Rugged Boot Season and These Timberland Ones Are $39 Less Until Sunday

Timberland Waterproof Chukka Boots | $101 | Macy’s | Use Code JOY



I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, fashion and function is the ideal combo . But so is comfort and style . If you’re a gent still in need of a hearty winter boot these Richmond Ridge Chukka ones from Timberland are 28% off with the code JOY.

The waterproof boots are versatile with enhanced traction (it’s actually called TimberGrip) to take you from the mountains to the city with ease. The seam-sealed construction helps keep warmth in and moisture out. Th ey’re made of leather from a silver-rated tannery and the lining is ReBOTL fabric. They lace up and come in three colors. The classic wheat nubuck shade is selling out fast as is the black. But plenty of the medium brown hue is left.

These will ship for free and this deal ends on Sunday.

