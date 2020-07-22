It's Still Hot Girl Summer so Look Great and Cool off With $20 Mother of Pearl Face Wipes

Eight Pack Beautyfrizz Face Wipes Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Eight Pack BeautyF rizz Face Wipes | $20 | Meh



It’s that beautiful time of year where I just walk outside to take the trash out and my forehead is drenched in sweat by the time I get back in. Did I say beautiful? I meant gross, it’s very gross. Keeping your skin clean and fresh is so important. I use my favorite b eauty wipes every day for my makeup but have noticed I’m wiping my forehead more throughout the day while running errands. Meh is giving you 480 Mother of Pearl i nfused face wipes for just $20.

Advertisement

So it’s actually eight packs but each has sixty wipes in it. These run $15 on BeautyFrizz’s website which is pretty standard for a comparable product. Let’s process that, you’re saving about $100. If you are using at least two of these a day this is well worth the savings. As mentioned these wipes are infused with Mother of Pearl to cut all the grease that builds up over the day and can clean even the thickest of makeup. I wear pretty bold eyeliner so a heavy-duty wipe is important. Plus these smell like pomegranates. Swoon. Keep your face glowing this summer from the h yaluronic a cid and vitamin E in these wipes, not from sweat. Pro tip: Stick them in the fridge.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.