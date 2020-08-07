It's all consuming.
It's Still Fun to Buy Back to School Gear Whether You'll Be There or Not and Disney Is Taking 20% off Until Sunday

svillari
Sheilah Villari
20% off Back to School Gear | Disney | Use Code GOLDSTAR
Image: Sheilah Villari

It might be up in limbo if your little Mouseketeer is headed back to school in the fall but that doesn’t mean a surprise new backpack or lunch bag can’t make their summer a tad sunnier. For the next three days take 20% off anything in the Back to School section with the code GOLDSTAR.

This includes bookbags, snack packs, water bottles, stationery sets, pencil cases, and even hoodies. It’s not just kids who get to have all the fun, a lot of the water bottles are for Disney fans young and old. Even some of the backpacks are designed in a way that they could absolutely be used as a purse. But the hoodies might be snug on adults, best leave these to the pipsqueaks.

Free shipping on orders over $75 with the code SHIPMAGIC. This sale runs until August 9.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

