It's September-Ween so Time to Make Spooky Skull Waffles With This $16 Maker

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
Dash Mini Waffle Maker Black Skull Edition | $16 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
They definitely started putting out Halloween candy where I live in August, so it’s felt like we’ve been preparing for months. Halloween is one of the best holidays and it’s going to be very different this year. As September is just Halloween Eve I know I’ve already begun decorating, eating everything pumpkin flavored, and prepping for horror movie marathons. It’s time to get into the spooky season. Grab a box of pumpkin pancake mix and start whipping up little skulls for a deviously and delicious meal. Dash’s Mini Waffle Maker Black Skull Edition is just $16 right now.

We’ve had a few of Dash’s products on the site before and they always see to do well. Make four inch scary skulls with this maker in minutes. It’s small and lightweight so you don’t need to worry about counter space. It’s easy to use and clean and heats up pretty darn fast. You’ll get a one-year warranty and a recipe book, because what just make skull pancakes?! You could make every day creepy with this delight Dash appliance.

Prime members enjoy one-day shipping.

