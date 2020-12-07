It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
It's RPG Season, So Get Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition on Switch for $50

Giovanni Colantonio
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition | $50 | Amazon
Screenshot: Square Enix
The air is getting colder, which means it’s time to hibernate. Thus, it’s officially RPG season in my book. When you just don’t want to step outside, there’s nothing better than curling up with a 100 hour RPG and cancelling every plan for the next three months (not that anyone has plans right now, but you know what I mean). If you’re looking to partake in the quiet joy of RPG season, here’s something for you. The Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition is on sale for $50. The long, turn-based RPG is the perfect game to chomp down on while underneath a blanket fort with your cat. And that’s what winter is all about.

