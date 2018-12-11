Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A storm of savings is rolling through at Zappos. We’re midway though the shoe retailer’s 21 Days of Deals, and today’s discount du jour is one you’ll want to make it rain on. Hunter Original Short Rain Boots in a variety of colors and finishes are just $81, down from their usual $140 price tag, for today only. For those who have yet to hunt down a pair of their own Hunters, these boots are the quintessential rain accessory. They come in a rainbow of both glossy and matte hues that are like sunshine on a cloudy day. Not to mention, they’re fun to wear in winter with the addition of a fashionable boot sock. Snag a pair for yourself or for someone on your list before this sale gets the boot.

