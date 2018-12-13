Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

You and up to two of your friends can be the coolest cats at the cantina campsite with this Star Wars Death Star Dome Tent. Yes, it looks like the iconic space station. No, jedi are not going to show up and try to destroy it while you’re inside. Yes, it has storage pockets and a lighting hook. No, it doesn’t work as a super weapon.

At $75 off, it’s a solid deal and a pretty rare overlap on the Venn diagram of Star Wars and camping as hobbies. (If you’re interested, it also qualifies you to buy one of these items for $1 via code CHOOSE.)