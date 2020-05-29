It's all consuming.
It's Only $99 to Learn Your Pupper's Breed Mix With a Dog DNA Test Kit

Quentyn Kennemer
Embark Dog DNA Test Kit | $99 | Amazon Gold Box

Human ancestry has been a hot topic for years now, but there are benefits to knowing your pets’ genetic makeup, too. With Embark’s Dog DNA Test kit, down to $99 at Amazon ($30 off), you can learn more about your mixed breed dog, which is fun for anecdotal reference, but could also help shape how you approach its health management.

Different breeds may be more or less susceptible to different diseases and conditions, or may require differences in daily care. It could also help figure out why your little Japanese Chin barks like a guard dog on constant alert when others’ barely whimper. (I miss you, Myoki! 😭)

