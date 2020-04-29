It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

It's Only $8 to Ditch the Cable With Anker's PowerWave 10W Wireless Charger [Exclusive]

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAnkerAnker Deals
487
Save
Anker PowerWave Pad 10W Wireless Charger | $8 | Amazon | Use code KINJAW18
Anker PowerWave Pad 10W Wireless Charger | $8 | Amazon | Use code KINJAW18
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker PowerWave Pad 10W Wireless Charger | $8 | Amazon | Use code KINJAW18

Wireless chargers aren’t quite efficient enough to fully replace cable charging, but they can be incredibly convenient, and right now, you can grab one for as low as $8. That’s the going price for Anker’s PowerWave Pad, which offers up to 10W (limited to 7.5W on iPhones) to deliver the fastest possible charge you’re going to get. Just use coupon code KINJAW18 at checkout, and it’s all yours.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

At $35, the Official Xbox One Stereo Headset is Cheaper Than the Chat Adapter It Ships With

The Anker PowerWave Pad & Stand Combo Is a Decent $20

Nomad's Rugged Cases for Google Pixel Buds 2 Are the Real, Horween Leather-Wrapped Deal

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games