It's Only $8 to Be Coddled by Disney Characters in Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts III (Xbox One) | $8 | Amazon Kingdom Hearts III (PS4) | $8 | Best Buy
Screenshot: Square Enix
At just $8, I command you to pass on that McMuffin meal this morning to pick up Kingdom Hearts III, which is discounted for Xbox One at Amazon and for PS4 at Best Buy. Even at its now-standard $20, this game is hard to pass on if you’re even remotely interested in continuing the increasingly convoluted story. If you’re like me and you’re only in it for the gameplay and Disney charm at this point, $8 is the perfect “fooling around” price.

