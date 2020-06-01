It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsXbox One

It's Only $50 to Pre-Order Assassin's Creed Valhalla at Amazon

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
111
Save
Pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) | $50 | Amazon Pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Xbox One) | $50 | Amazon
Pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) | $50 | Amazon
Pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Xbox One) | $50 | Amazon
Screenshot: Ubisoft
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) | $50 | Amazon
Pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Xbox One) | $50 | Amazon

Advertisement

If you can’t wait to guzzle beer and chuck a mean axe at thine foes, pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which Amazon is making a bit cheaper to do with a temporary $10 discount on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear whether standard pre-orders come with the Way of the Berserker mission Ubisoft originally advertised as Amazon no longer highlights that benefit. You do, however, get Amazon’s pre-purchase price guarantee, so if the price drops more between now and release date (it probably won’t), your final total is automatically adjusted.

Advertisement

Don’t forget that Amazon doesn’t charge until it ships, so don’t hesitate to secure your copy!

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Y'all, Look At This Adorable $8 Game Boy Color Lunch Box

The Best Drawing Tablets to Bring out Your Inner Picasso

Now 10% off, Our Custom Neck Gaiters Can Double as a Headband—and Proceeds Go to Charity

Sunday's Best Deals: Loads of Candy, Kindle eBooks, Game Boy Lunchboxes, and More