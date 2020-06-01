It's Only $50 to Pre-Order Assassin's Creed Valhalla at Amazon

Pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) | $50 | Amazon

Pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Xbox One ) | $50 | Amazon

If you can’t wait to guzzle beer and chuck a mean axe at thine foes, pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which Amazon is making a bit cheaper to do with a temporary $10 discount on both Play Station 4 and Xbox One.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear whether standard pre-orders come with the Way of the Berserker mission Ubisoft originally advertised as Amazon no longer highlights that benefit. You do, however, get Amazon’s pre-purchase price guarantee, so if the price drops more between now and release date (it probably won’t), your final total is automatically adjusted.

Don’t forget that Amazon doesn’t charge until it ships, so don’t hesitate to secure your copy!

