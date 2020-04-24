It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

It's Only $29 to Add Voice Control to Your Home With the Google Nest Mini

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsGoogleGoogle Deals
38
Save
Google Nest Mini | $29 | B&amp;H Photo
Google Nest Mini | $29 | B&H Photo
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Google Nest Mini | $29 | B&H Photo

If you haven’t yet been convinced that we’re living in a surveillance state and Google is selling your information off to organ harvesters, we’ve got the deal for you. Right now, you can get a Google Nest Mini—formerly Google Home Mini—for $29 at B&H Photo. That’s a $20 discount from its usual price. It’s a small little thing that most certainly won’t blow the roof of a house party, but if all you need it for is Google Assistant commands, then this is all the money you need to spend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Indochino Sales Your Wallet (and Your S.O.) Will Adore

Enjoy Avocados Even More Than You Do Now With a $10 3-In-1 Slicer

You Can Still Buy Lysol at Amazon, Starts at $15

Welcome to The Inventory