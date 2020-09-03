ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
It's Only $15 to Snag Anker's Dual Port Car Charger With Alexa

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Normally $29, Anker’s Roav Viva is a two-port car charger that also has an on-board microphone for Alexa voice control. Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, you can add one of these to your cockpit for just $15 today with promo code viva0901. The charger features fast PowerIQ ports and a microphone that reduces 30% of ambient noise to ensure your Alexa commands come through to your phone unscathed.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

