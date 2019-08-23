Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Hello, my name is Shep McAllister, and I’m a gadget pack rat. I can’t leave for an overnight trip without, like, 10 different cables, three wall chargers, and two battery packs, of which I will use, at most, two, one, and one, respectively.



If you’re in the same boat as me, you could try to be more mindful and pack like normal human being (lol), or you could get this big gadget organizer bag for just $9 with promo code KDFTJGMK. It can hold tablets up to 9.7", plus over a dozen cables, and a bunch of assorted chargers too.