Graphic: Shep McAllister

No garage or game room is complete without a ping pong table, and you can grab one for just $90 from Walmart today. If you’re worried about space, it even folds up to the size of a (very large) suitcase, so you can store it in the back of a closet, and pull it out when the occasion requires.



If you prefer air hockey, this table is only $58 if you pick it up yourself (or $80 shipped), and it even includes a smallish ping pong table that you can lay on top.