It's Not Your Fault. Prove It With 25% off the Anker Roav A1 1080p Dash Cam

Anker Roav A1 1080p Dash Cam

Anker Roav A1 1080p Dash Cam | $42 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Over the summer, I got into a minor car accident in my own neighborhood. On the way back from visiting my sister in Baltimore, a grocery courier backed into the hood of my car as I was driving around looking for a parking spot. He’d passed the building where he needed to drop off his delivery, and in a rush to finish up his last order of the night, reversed right into my car without checking his mirrors first. Although I was lucky enough to have my wife in the car as a witness (not to mention there are cameras everywhere in Manhattan), my mind would’ve been completely at ease had I owned a dash cam at the time.

Among your options is the Anker Roav A1 1080p dash cam, which just so happens to be on sale at a $14 discount when you clip the coupon on the page. With 4.5 stars on Amazon out of over 2,700 reviews, it sounds like a safe bet, even if I haven’t personally used this model myself. Complete with a Sony sensor featuring “Nighthawk Vision,” emergency recording, and built-in Wi-Fi, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to send videos to your phone or share evidence with your insurance company to prove you’re not the one at fault. Equip your car with a cam and worry not when your car gets slammed by a FreshDirect driver in the middle of the night.