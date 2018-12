Graphic: Shep McAllister

Star Wars Armada is a great board game about capital ship combat, but you’d be forgiven for buying it just for the included miniature ship models.



Normally $80, it’s down to just $56 on Amazon today. That’s a couple bucks more than it was on Black Friday, but it’s not a trap; it’s a great deal by any other measure.